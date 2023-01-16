Barcelona humble Real Madrid 3-1 in Spanish Super Cup EL Classico, Xavi lifts first trophy, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 16, 2023
Barcelona were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri earned them a 3-1 win over
Barcelona, who handed Xavi his first trophy as coach of the Catalan club, were dominant in every aspect of the game and took advantage of three mistakes by Real Madrid to score
For the second match in a row, Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that his team was not firing on all cylinders -- a sentiment he shared following a shootout win over Valencia in the semifinals
Xavi shifted from his usual 4-3-3 system to play an extra man in midfield with only Lewandowski up front, while centre-back Ronald Araujo was deployed at right-back to try to slow down Vinicius Junior.
Gavi on the left channel paid dividends, as the youngster scored the opener and delivered two assists
Lewandowski extended the lead 12 minutes later on the counter when Frenkie de Jong found Gavi, who ghosted in behind Real's defensive line before putting it on a plate for the Poland striker, who tapped it in
Real Madrid, who had no shots on target in the first half, spent most of the second in panic mode, trying to avoid a bigger defeat
Once again a costly mistake allowed Barcelona to score. Substitute Dani Ceballos lost the ball in midfield and Gavi sprinted forward and crossed for Pedri to fire point-blank into the empty net.
Karim Benzema scored a consolation goal for Real in added time, striking home on the rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied his first attempt