If destiny is as wise, then we had better listen to it: Xavi confirms club's interest in Lionel Messi return

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday said that he wants Lionel Messi to return to the club for next season. Speculation about a possible return to Barca from Paris Saint-Germain for Messi has been growing in recent weeks, and declarations from Barca vice-president Rafa Yuste, who commented "destiny is wise" when asked about the Argentinean, have only served to fuel that speculation.

Barca confirm interest

The club confirmed for the first time that they have been in contact with Messi's representatives over a possibility of a historic return to the club

Barça vice president Rafa Yuste confirmed to the Spanish press: “We’ve been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him, and I’d love for him to come back.

“For sure Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his history here”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Xavi fancies a return

When asked about Messi in his press conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga visit to Elche, Xavi was initially reluctant to respond.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



"I don't think it's the moment to talk about Leo's return. I am his friend and I speak to him frequently, but it's not the moment for his good, nor the good of the club, or the squad," he said.

However, after those initial declarations, Xavi added, "It is a question that we are dealing with. We are friends, but it's being worked on and I hope it can be done."



"I would like him (Messi) to come back to help us. This is the club of his life, he is the best player in the history of the club and the best player in the history of football."



"If destiny is as wise, then we had better listen to it," Xavi said.

Earlier PSG coach confirmed the club were in talks with the Argentina World Cup winner for a deal extension, but the decision lies with Messi.

“There is Leo’s position and the club's position. There are discussions going on between the two parties”. PSG “As for what Messi will decide, or what the club will decide, that's not for me to say. It’s confidential”.