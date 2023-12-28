X User Warns RCB To Change Team Name & Bio On Social Media From English To Kannada ‘Or Face Consequences’

Royal Challengers Bangalore | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore fan expressed their disappointment at the franchise for not changing their X bio (formerly Twitter) from English to Kannada on Thursday, December 28.

RCB is one of the most popular IPL teams, having large in Karnataka. As per the report, the Bengaluru-based franchise has 20.32 million fans worldwide across various social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the eight original IPL teams who have been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008.

A X handle by the name of 'Carpenter Vijay' tagged RCB in the tweet and warned of their consequences if they don't change their bio from English to Kannada.

'Dear @RCBTweets, Namaskaram I am Vijay Anna . Why is your name and bio in English ? Why not in #Kannada ? Are you team from London or Namma Bengaluru ? . This is final warning put Kannada in bio or else face consequences"

Dear @RCBTweets , Namaskaram I am Vijay Anna . Why is your name and bio in English ? Why not in #Kannada ? Are you team from London or Namma Bengaluru ? . This is final warning put Kannada in bio or else face consequences pic.twitter.com/uX863WkAkU — Carpenter Vijay | ಬಡಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ (@Baldaatisr) December 28, 2023

RCB also tagged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to ban the franchise for not writing their bio in Kannada.

However, A RCB fan later clarified that tweet was just a sarcasm and has no intention to harm the franchise.

Learn sarcasm — Carpenter Vijay | ಬಡಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ (@Baldaatisr) December 28, 2023

They ain’t jobless to go after this sarcastic troll . Get a life smh — Carpenter Vijay | ಬಡಗಿ ವಿಜಯ್ (@Baldaatisr) December 28, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore made changes to their squad at the IPL 2024 Auction ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament. During the IPL 2024 Retentions, RCB let go of certain players including the likes of Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Fin Allen and to name a few.

At the Auction, the Bengaluru-based franchise splurged INR 20.4 crore from their remaining purse of INR 23.25 crore on six players, three of being overseas.

The hottest buy for Royal Challengers Bangalore was West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, whom they acquired his services for whopping INR 11.5 crore. The franchise also added Yash Dayal (INR 5 crore), Tom Curran (1.5 crore), Lockie Ferguson (INR 2 crore), Swapnil Singh (INR 20 lakh) and Sourav Chouhan (INR 20 lakh) to their 25-member squad.

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Sourav Chouhan,