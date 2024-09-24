WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley Becomes Cheerleader For Jey Uso, Wishes Him Luck With 'Yeet' For His Intercontinental Title Match Against Bron Breakker; Video

Image: X

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Rhea Ripley was the biggest supporter of Jey Uso as he geared up for his match against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Her wishes came true as Jey claimed the Intercontinental Championship, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The finish had Breakker kick out of a Samoan splash as the two ended up on the outside. Breakker circled around the ring to spear Uso, but Uso dodged at the last second, sending Breakker through the barricade. Uso took Breakker back into the ring, hit a spear, and then connected with another Samoan splash for the surprise win

Following the match a video has gone viral where Ripley could be seen dancing to Jey Usos theme music backstage.

Jey Usos years of hard work pays dividend

It took 14 years for Uso to win the singles title having dominated the tag team division with his brother Jimmy. This defeat also ends Breakker’s reign with the title after 51 days, having defeated Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam on August 3.

Uso won a shot at the intercontinental title after winning a fatal four-way on Raw two weeks ago to become the new number-one contender. He went onto beat Butch, Braun Strowman, and Ilja Dragunov.



Since splitting from The Bloodline months ago, Jey Uso has been forging his own path on RAW, initially receiving support from WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Along the way, he has also grown close to former WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and former WWE Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, forming a dynamic alliance that has further elevated his journey in the ring.

As he savors this victory alongside Mami, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, and others, Jey knows this is just the beginning as he aims for even greater heights in the future.