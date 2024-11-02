 WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Full Match Card, Start Time In India, Details About Broadcast & Live Streaming Platform
This will be the sixth edition of the WWE Crown Jewel event which will be taking place in Saudi Arabia

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Image: WWE

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with their Premier Live Event Crown Jewel 2024. This will be the sixth edition of the event which will be taking place in Riyadh's Mohammed Abdo Arena. The event will witness many marquee matches which feature a huge six-man tag team match featuring the OG bloodline comprising Roman Reigns and the Usos taking on Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will also battle it out in an expected heated singles match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Match Card

Fatal Four-Way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Any three of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, or Jacob Fatu)

Singles Match

Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens

Bronson Reed vs Seth Rollins

Triple Threat United States Championship Match

LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

Crown Jewel Championship Match

Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Date and live streaming details in India

What Date and time will WWE Crown Jewel take place?

The Crown Jewel event will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the WWE Crown Jewel 2024?

The live broadcast of WWE Crown Jewel will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports 1/HD (English), Sony Sports 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu).

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Crown Jewel event?

The WWE Crown Jewel event can be streamed live on SonyLiv app.

