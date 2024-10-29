Civil War At WWE Crown Jewel: Roman Reigns Teams With Jimmy & Jey Uso to Face Solo Sikoa's Bloodline

Image: X

WWE has announced one of the blockbuster match for the WWE Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia. "The OTC" Roman Reigns will team with Jimmy and Jey Uso to face The Bloodline as The Bloodline Civil War heats up. The announcement was made after the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The stipulation for the match is yet to be known. It's all likely that The Bloodline will go in with all 4 members for a 4-on-3 handicap match to keep the odds in their favor. If the match were to be 3-on-3 instead, it is a strong possibility that The Bloodline will have the lineup of Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline have been at each other's throat ever since Reigns made his comeback post Wrestlemania XL. He had recently teamed up with Cody Rhodes in tag team match against Bloodline at the 2024 WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event.

How has been the Bloodline Civil War shaping up

Jimmy Uso visited his brother Jey at "WWE Raw" on October 14 to ask for help after he and Roman Reigns were attacked by Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga, and Loa. Jey initially did not agree to the idea.

However the tension heated up on WWE Raw when The Bloodline costed Jey his Inter continental title in last week’s episode. In the previous episode of WWE SmackDown Jey Uso interfered in The Bloodline's WWE Tag Team Championship defense against the Motor City Machine Guns.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley went onto win their first titles in WWE. Before the announcement of the match, Jey finally decided to reconcile with his twin brother following The Bloodline's title loss, embracing in the ring with a big hug to the delight of the fans. Roman Reigns watch the scene unfolded while standing on the ramp.