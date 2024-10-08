WWE Reveals Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso's In-Ring Interaction During Bad Blood; Video

Image: WWE

At WWE Bad Blood this past weekend fans witnessed some intense matchups featuring top superstars. One of the standout moments of the night came when Roman Reigns teamed up with his former rival, Cody Rhodes, to face Solo Sikoa and his new Bloodline. In a surprising twist, Jimmy Uso made a dramatic return by crawling out from under the ring, causing a distraction.

After delivering Superkicks to Tama Tonga and Tama Loa at ringside, he removed his hood, allowing Reigns to capitalize and hit Sikoa with a Spear. Following their victory, Jimmy and Reigns shared a heartfelt moment in the ring, exchanging words before embracing.

New footage revealed Jimmy saying, "only for you, Uce," after Reigns highlighted how Jimmy had "called the play." This interaction hints at the complex and often tumultuous nature of the Bloodline, which has seen its fair share of betrayals and surprises during Reigns’ record-setting title reign, a reign that Cody ended at WrestleMania earlier this year

After their match, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns exchanged a few words on their way to the locker room. Jimmy sported a T-shirt that boldly read, "They not the ones." When Roman inquired about the message, Jimmy explained that he was referring to Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline, suggesting they weren’t truly worthy.

Roman couldn’t help but smile, marking a rare moment of joy for him on-screen after months of intensity. Fans reacted positively, noting how much they missed seeing him smile and credited Jimmy for bringing that light back.

Jimmy’s absence had been felt since he was taken out by Solo and Tama Tonga after WrestleMania XL, following a loss to Jey Uso. Since then, fans have eagerly anticipated his return to the original Bloodline, which had been delayed for various reasons.

Roman Reigns warns The Rock

Roman Reigns has given away a massive warning to the Rock and the entire new age Bloodline following the return of the Final Boss at Bad Blood. Reigns worked in tandem with Cody Rhodes to beat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu with Jimmy Uso making a much-anticipated return to WWE.

Despite the partnership between The Rock and Solo Sikoa, the Original Tribal Chief isn’t worried. After his victory at Bad Blood, Roman Reigns issued a strong warning to all his rivals with a brief yet powerful message on social media: “We’re just getting started.”