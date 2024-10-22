WWE Raw Highlights: Bron Breakker Wins Intercontinental Championship, Seth Rollins To Face Bronson Reed At Crown Jewel After All Out Brawl

Image: WWE

The countdown has begun for WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia and many interesting rivalries are brewing up in the buildup to the event. The latest episode of Monday Night RAW (October 22nd) witnessed WWE putting up an evening full of action with many unexpected twists and turns including the Bloodline interference during Jey Uso's match. The evening also witnessed important bouts in the tag team title number one contender tournament and an Intercontinental title rematch between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso. Let's check out the highlights from the latest episode of RAW

WWE RAW highlights

Seth Rollins to face Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel

The show kicked off with Seth Rollins ambushing Bronson Reed as he was about to enter the arena. The two wrestlers were then involved in a chaotic brawl that set the tone for the night. WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce decided to bring an end to the brawl by finally setting a match between the two at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

New Day wins tag team team against AOP after R-Truth attacks The FInal testamate and The Miz

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods secured a spot in the tag team title contention with a thrilling win over the Authors of Pain courtesy of surprise help from R-Truth.

Mami unleashes fury on Dirty Dom

Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) defeated Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez) in women's tag team match. Following their match, Rhea Ripley unleashed her fury on both Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, creating tension within the Judgment Day faction.

Bron Breakker's Championship Win

Bron Brekkar regaine dhis Intercontinental Championship from Jey Uso via pinfall. Breakker defeated Jey Uso, thanks to a little help from The Bloodline. The Uso's family members at ringside causing distraction and chaos which led to Breakker taking the opportunity to win back the title he lost couple of weeks back.