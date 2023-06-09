WTCH: Australian Deputy High Commissioner To India Sarah Storey Commends Competitive Nature Of WTC Final

Sarah Storey, Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India, addressed the ongoing WTC Final between India and Australia during its screening at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Sarah commended the competitive nature of both teams and highlighted how the WTC Final is proving to be an excellent competition.

"I'm so excited to see so many cricket fans here tonight. We are really pleased to be hosting this. The WTC Final is so far showing us some excellent competition. It's really proving to be a close game that all cricket fans love. It's not as interesting if it's an easy match, but we have the top-tier teams playing each other, and it really is proving to be a great competition," she said.

Rahane-Thakur steer India to avoid follow on

Australia managed to take a vital 173-run first innings lead after bowling out India for 296 on day three.

At 152/6, the fear of India being bowled out quickly and being made to follow on loomed large. But Ajinkya Rahane, who looked solid on day two, and Shardul Thakur shared a superb 109-run partnership off 145 balls for the seventh wicket to lead a superb fightback for India and avoid the ignominy of a follow-on.



Rahane, playing in Test cricket for the first time since January 2022, shined on his comeback with a splendid 89, his 26th half-century in the format. Thakur, meanwhile, had luck on his side and survived some blows on his forearm to make a gritty 51, his third consecutive fifty at the venue.



After India made 109/1 in the first session thanks to erratic bowling and sloppy fielding from Australia, they were dealt a huge blow as Rahane punched away from his body off Pat Cummins and Cameron Green dived to his right at gully and stuck out his right hand to complete a one-handed screamer of a catch.



India managed to avoid the follow-on as Umesh Yadav steered Cummins past gully for four, though the Australian skipper bounced back by castling him in the same over.