WTC Final: Steve Smith Hits 9th Test Ton, Equals Joe Root For Most Test Centuries Against India

Steve Smith. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

It didn't take long for Steve Smith to reach the magical three-figures on day two of the World Test Championship against India at the Kennington Oval. The right-handed batter got there in the first over of the day with a glorious flick off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. With his ninth Test hundred against India and 31st overall, he has equalled Joe Root for most against the opposition.

Root, the former England Test captain, has nine tons in 25 innings averages a mammoth 63.15 against them, while Ricky Ponting, Sir Viv Richards, and Sir Garfield Sobers have mustered eight match.

Smith resumed his day on 95 on day two, having built an unbroken 251-run stand with Travis Head on day one. The 34-year-old walked into the crease after David Warner gloved one down the leg side to KS Bharat after an aggressive knock of 43. While he initially struggled a bit, the former captain retained composure and remained unbeaten to propel Australia to 327-3 in 85 overs.

India get Travis Head and Cameron Green early on day two to reopen floodgates:

Desperate for wickets after a forgettable day, India got the better of Head in the first session of day two. Mohammed Siraj, who had dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck, got his second wicket in the form of Head for 163. The left-handed batter played a counter-attacking knock when Australia succumbed to 76-3 and looked vulnerable.

However, the South Australian reached his fifty off 60 deliveries and went on to muster a hundred in 106 balls. The hundred at the Kennington Oval is also his first Test ton away from home. A few overs later, Mohammed Shami returned to dismiss all-rounder Cameron Green for a single-figure score.