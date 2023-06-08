WTC Final: Travis Head Predicts Another Prolific Ashes For Steve Smith After Hitting Form Against India

Travis Head and Steve Smith walk off after Day one of WTC final. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head has earmarked Steve Smith for another bumper Ashes campaign after hitting form on day one of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on day one at the Kennington Oval. Head feels the former Aussie captain looks in great space and hopes to see more runs off his bat on day two.

While Head was undoubtedly the start of the day with his unbeaten 146, Smith wasn't far behind. The right-hander was at the other end when Marnus Labuschagne departed, with the scoreboard showing 76-3; however, he joined hands with Head to drive Australia into a commanding position by stumps. Smith will resume day two on 95 and will aim for his 31st Test ton.

When asked whether Smith is getting into the 2019 Ashes zone, Head said he doesn't doubt it and conceded how the 34-year-old loves playing in England.

"I felt like he’s been like that. He loves batting over here. He played the county championship. I feel like there were moments where he could have got a couple of big scores there. He prepared well, it seems like he’s in a great space. I know how much he loves the environment over here and playing over here. He plays beautifully. It’s nice to see him in the runs and hopefully there will be more tomorrow," the 29-year-old said during a press conference.

Travis Head feels he goes under the radar while batting with Steve Smith:

Despite earning praises worldwide, Head believes Smith takes most of the attention and that his batting partner can sneak under the radar.

"I’ve always said I do really enjoy batting with Steve because of how much attention he receives. I always felt going out to bat with him feels like you’re in the shadow of that. You can sneak under the radar and go about your business because he has drawn so much attention. Today it felt like he he wasn’t going to go anywhere. He’s at the other end and just got in that rhythm and went about our business."

The left-hander reached triple figures off 106 balls and it was also his first Test century away from home.