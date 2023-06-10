WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Past Bishan Singh Bedi To Become India's Most Successful Left-Arm Spinner

Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his Test cap as he became the India's most successful left-arm spinner after overtaking the great Bishan Singh Bedi. Jadeja achieved the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

Jadeja went past Bedi's tally of 266 Test wickets when he sent back Travis Head for 18 on Friday. He added Cameron Green's wicket to his tally to take his overall figure to 268 in 65 Tests.

Bishan Singh Bedi had 266 wickets from 67 Test matches at an average of 28.71 with 14 five-fors.

Overall, Jadeja is the fourth most-successful left arm-spinner in Tests. He is behind Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath (433 in 93 matches), Daniel Vettori (362 in 113 matches) and England’s Derek Underwood (297 wickets in 86 matches).

Jadeja's form in 2023

The all-rounder has been in an incredible touch in 2023 in the longer format. In five matches, he has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50. He has scored one half-century, with best score of 70.

He has also taken 25 wickets at an average of 19.84 and an economy rate of 2.63. His best bowling figures in an innings this year are 7/42.

In international cricket in 2023, Jadeja has scored 262 runs in eight matches across nine innings at an average of 32.75, with one half-century.

He has also taken 27 wickets in eight matches at an average of 21.33 and an economy rate of 2.78.