WTC Final: Mitchell Starc Says Australia 'Will Keep Batting For Now' And Don't Plan On Declaring Soon

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has stated that they have no plans to declare the innings just yet despite leading by a mammoth 296 heading to day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. The left-arm speedster hopes for the pitch to play more and more tricks in the fourth innings to make life difficult for the Indian batters.

Pat Cummins and co. edged ahead by 296 by Stumps on day three against India, with six wickets in hand. They earlier limited India to 296 after resuming at 151-5. Australia could have had a little more runs if not for the 119-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur to whittle the deficit to 173.

With two more days to play, Starc reckons there's plenty of time to go in the game and that they will keep batting on day four as well.

"I haven't spoken to Pat yet, so I don't know and it's not my decision, but I think we will keep batting for now. We have still got two days to play. The weather's been good and I think it's warmer tomorrow. Hopefully the pitch starts playing a few more tricks but as far as I know it, we are still going to be batting tomorrow," the New South Wales paceman spoke at a press conference after day 3.

Mitchell Starc identifies inconsistency with the pitch:

The 33-year-old further opined that it's a good toss to lose for Australia and expects the deck to break further due to the warm weather over days 4 and 5.

"It's certainly showing more signs of inconsistency as we go on. It seems to be a good toss to lose. But yeah, I think obviously with the weather that we've had and the weather that's coming up, it might play some more tricks. I think it's supposed to be 29 (degrees) tomorrow and a bit of sunshine over the weekend, so it might just play a few more tricks as the game goes on."

Marnus Labuschagne is unbeaten on 41 off 118 balls, with Cameron Green for company.