WTC Final, From Ajinkya Rahane To Cameron Green: Top Performers From Day 3

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Ajinkya Rahane was the top-scorer for India in the first innings, scoring a gritty 89
(Credits: Twitter)
Shardul Thakur took blows to his hand and scored a vital fifty to add 119 runs with Ajinkya Rahane.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja took the wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head to finish Day 3 with figures of 9-3-25-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Umesh Yadav took his first wicket of the match, dismissing Usman Khawaja in the 15th over of the innings. He returned with figures of 7-1-21-1.
(Credits: Twitter)
Steve Smith looked on song from the word go and raced to 34 comfortably before miscuing one.
(Credits: Twitter)
Cameron Green took a stupendous catch at gully to get rid of Ajinkya Rahane and took two wickets in the innings. He also survived 27 deliveries until the close of play.
(Credits: Twitter)
Marnus Labuschagne stayed unbeaten at 41 off 118 balls by Stumps on day three, holding one end firmly. He will be vital to Australia securing a steep lead on day four.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pat Cummins was the pick of Australia's bowlers on day three, taking figures of 20-4-83-3 despite being deprived of a few, including a no-ball off his own bowling.
(Credits: Twitter)