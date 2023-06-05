WTC Final: Andy Flower Joins Australian Team As Consultant Ahead Of Summit Clash vs India

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has been roped in as a consultant by the Australian cricket team ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final against India in London. Australia is expected to use his services for the upcoming Ashes 2023 as well, after the WTC final in England, according to a media report. Australia and India will play the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

Flower was the head coach of England from 2009 to 2014 before taking on the role of team director. He won three Ashes series during his tenure with the English cricket team.

Flower's latest assignment comes right after the Indian Premier League, where he was coaching the Lucknow Super Giants who managed reach the playoffs last month.

The 55-year-old played 63 Tests and 213 ODIs for Zimbabwe from 1992 to 2003 during which time he amassed 4794 runs in the longest format and 6,786 in 50-overs cricket.