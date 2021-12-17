IPL 2022: Andy Flower confirmed to be head coach of the Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has been confirmed to be the head coach of the Lucknow franchise for IPL 2022.

The Sanjeev Goenka owned RPSG group won bids for one of the two new teams in the IPL and they will be based in Lucknow.

Flower was the assistant coach of Punjab Kings for the last two seasons and resigned from the post after IPL 2021. He also declined an offer from Pakistan earlier in the year to continue coaching teams in T20 leagues.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 04:36 PM IST