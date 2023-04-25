WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane's return to India's Test team draws mixed reaction from Netizens and fans

Ajinkya Rahane, marked a comeback to the Indian Test team for the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. Rahane last played for India in a three match Test series in South Africa in 2020.

Rahane rewarded for his rich vein of form

Rahane's recent performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League and in the Ranji Trophy were impressive and helped him earn his recall to the national team. In seven IPL matches, Rahane has scored 209 runs, and he was Mumbai's top scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 634 runs at an average of 57.63. He replaces Shreyas Iyer, who is out with a back injury.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team in the final, which will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11. Unfortunately, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who were part of India's squad for the series against Australia, have missed out on a place in the 15-member squad.

Rahane's return to the Test fold drew viral reactions from Netizens, many of whom were banking on his return owing to his recent form.

