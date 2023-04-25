IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined ₹24 lakh, RCB players penalised for maintaining slow over-rate

During the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli, who was leading RCB, was fined for his team's slow over-rate. The match took place on Sunday, and RCB was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate for the second time this season.

This offence falls under the IPL's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate violations. Consequently, Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh, and each member of the RCB playing XI, including the impact player, was fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Not the first time

RCB defeated the Royals by seven runs in the Sunday game. However, Kohli's team was penalized for their slow over-rate. This is not the first time Kohli has faced a fine in IPL 2023.

He was fined 10 percent of his match fee earlier for admitting to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct after RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.