 IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined ₹24 lakh, RCB players penalised for maintaining slow over-rate
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined ₹24 lakh, RCB players penalised for maintaining slow over-rate

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined ₹24 lakh, RCB players penalised for maintaining slow over-rate

This offence falls under the IPL's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate violations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

During the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli, who was leading RCB, was fined for his team's slow over-rate. The match took place on Sunday, and RCB was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate for the second time this season.

This offence falls under the IPL's Code of Conduct regarding minimum over-rate violations. Consequently, Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh, and each member of the RCB playing XI, including the impact player, was fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser.

Read Also
BCCI announces 15-man squad for the WTC Final against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane returns to Test fold...
article-image

Not the first time

RCB defeated the Royals by seven runs in the Sunday game. However, Kohli's team was penalized for their slow over-rate. This is not the first time Kohli has faced a fine in IPL 2023.

He was fined 10 percent of his match fee earlier for admitting to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct after RCB's match against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read Also
WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli take 'dance pe chance' challenge, cricketer miserably fails
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCCI announces 15-man squad for the WTC Final against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane returns to Test fold...

BCCI announces 15-man squad for the WTC Final against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane returns to Test fold...

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane's return to India's Test team draws mixed reaction from Netizens and fans

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane's return to India's Test team draws mixed reaction from Netizens and fans

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined ₹24 lakh, RCB players penalised for maintaining slow over-rate

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined ₹24 lakh, RCB players penalised for maintaining slow over-rate

'Mujhe sasur mat kaho': Shahid Afridi hilarious banter with son-inlaw Shaheen; Watch

'Mujhe sasur mat kaho': Shahid Afridi hilarious banter with son-inlaw Shaheen; Watch

'Lazy with his running': Simon Doull slams Prithvi Shaw over poor fitness and says he has paid the...

'Lazy with his running': Simon Doull slams Prithvi Shaw over poor fitness and says he has paid the...