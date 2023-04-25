BCCI announces 15-man squad for the WTC Final against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane returns to Test fold...

Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-man squad for the World Test Championship in England. Among the surprise additions was Ajinkya Rahane, who has returned to the Test fold following an impressive ongoing IPL and getting runs in the domestic circuit.

The WTC Final is scheduled to take place at the Oval in London from June 7th–11th, with June 12th as the reserve day.

India's WTC Final squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Jaydev Unadkat.