Wrestler's Protest: Delhi Police interrogates Brij Bhushan Singh, WFI Chief denies allegations

Brij Bhushan Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The recording of statements in the case of Wrestling Federation of Chief (WFI) Brij Bhushan Singh, who has faced an accusation of sexual harassment by many female wrestlers, began on Friday. Brij Bhushan's statement was recorded in response to the wrestlers' complaint, and the submission of certain documents was also requested. The 66-year-old refuted the claims sanctioned against him.

The Delhi Police, on Friday, announced that a Special Investigation Team of ten members had been created under the leadership of a female DCP. The SIT unit consists of six police officers, four of them are female. Statements of Assistant Secretary WFI Vinod Tomar, who is also named in the Delhi Police FIR, were also taken into consideration.

Delhi Police said, as quoted by ANI:

"On the complaint of the wrestlers, the statement of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was recorded and some documents were demanded. Brij Bhushan denied the allegations levelled against him. SIT has been formed with six police teams including four women police officers. A team of ten people was formed under the supervision of a woman DCP."

Delhi Police to interrogate Brij Bhushan's father:

The Delhi Police had lodged an application at the Rouse Avenue Court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to record the statements of the remaining wrestlers who had accused the WFI president of the charges. The Delhi Police also claimed they also have to interrogate Brij Bhushan Singh's father.

Earlier this week, the nation's top protestors asked WFI's top boss to take the Lie Detector Narco Test. In April, the Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Brij Bhushan for sexual harassment. The first one pertains to the allegations by a minor, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On the other hand, the second one is on the detailed investigations made by adult complainants and includes relevant sections of IPC relating to outraging of modesty.

Some of India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Malik and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat have been staging protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April 23rd.