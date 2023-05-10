MP: Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik seeks support from Chambal wrestlers, ask them to join protests in Jantar Mantar against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik seeking support from wrestlers in the Chambal region went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, Malik urged wrestlers to join the protest either at Jantar Mantar in Delhi or stage demonstration in their respective villages and raise their voices against the alleged injustice against female wrestlers.

The ongoing strike by wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has entered its 18th day. They have accused Singh of sexual misconduct against female wrestlers.

As per report of Dainik Bhaskar, the video featured Sakshi Malik along with other wrestlers, emphasizing the importance of unity in their fight for justice and truth. Malik called upon all residents of Chambal to rally behind their cause and support the ongoing protest. Child Congress co-incharge Sachin Dwivedi stated that discussions would be held with wrestlers from Chambal, and they would soon travel to Delhi to show their solidarity by bringing soil from their respective akhadas (wrestling arenas).

In related developments, a court hearing took place at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday regarding the petition filed by women wrestlers. The court has requested a status report from the Delhi Police, and the next hearing is scheduled for May 12.

During the court hearing, the wrestlers' advocate highlighted that a complaint had been filed earlier, but no action was taken by the police. It was only after filing a petition with the Supreme Court that an FIR was registered on March 28 under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. Malik called for a narco test to be conducted on the seven victims and Brij Bhushan under the supervision of the Supreme Court, suggesting that those found guilty should face immediate punishment.

In a show of support, Sachin Dwivedi, MP Congress Committee's PCC delegate and NSUI national convenor, visited Jantar Mantar and extended his solidarity to the wrestlers' protest. Malik expressed her belief that the wrestlers of Chambal, known for their rebellious spirit against injustice, would step forward to support their cause.

To further amplify their protest, the wrestlers held a press conference and appealed to all concerned individuals to register their dissent by wearing black bands between 10 am and 2 pm on Thursday.

