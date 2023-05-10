On Cam: MP man sets Sarpanch's car afire after his wife loses panchayat elections, three on board jump to save selves

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man set woman Sarpanch's car on fire after his wife lost panchayat elections while three were on board in Shivpuri on Tuesday evening. The Sarpanch's husband along with two other aides had to jump out of the burning car to save their lives.

Pushpendra Yadav, a resident of Bhanwarhar panchayat of Pichor subdivision, said, "In this panchayat election, my wife Sunanda Yadav stood for the post of sarpanch, while wife of accused Shesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of the village, also contested for the post of sarpanch. Shesh Kumar Yadav's wife lost the election, which did not go well him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarpanch's husband Pushpendra Yadav said that on Tuesday evening, he was sitting in his parked car along with his two aides, when Shesh Kumar Yadav came on his bike and started abusing him over wrong parking. Accused Kumar was carrying a diesel can on his bike, he unloaded it and pored it over the car. In no time, he set it on fire.

Freaked out, Yadav and his two aides jumped off the burning car to save their lives.

Read Also Indore: Two students die after loading vehicle rams into their bike on Cat Road