Indore: Tragic Road Accident claims lives of two students in Rau area

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic road accident, two students died after a loading vehicle rammed their bike at Cat Road in Rau police station area, on Tuesday night.

While another companion remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The accident was attributed to the darkness prevailing at the location, as a loading vehicle collided with their motorcycle. The victims were identified as Surendra Chauhan, resident of Sadar Bazar, and Harsh Vardhan, a resident of Rambagh. The third companion, Bhavesh, was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The three students were on their way from Pithampur to Indore when the tragic accident occurred. Preet's father, who is employed in the Horticulture Department at Nehru Park, grieves the loss of his son, who was a 12th-grade student. Similarly, Harsh Vardhan, also a student in the 12th grade, leaves behind a devastated family and friends.

Authorities at the Rau police station are investigating the incident to gather further details and determine the exact sequence of events.