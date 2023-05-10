Indore: JDA up in arms against lack of basic facilities in hostels, hospitals

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctors' Association is up in arms against lack of basic facilities in the hostels of MGM Medical College and for the resident doctors in associated hospitals.

The JDA has also submitted a memorandum to the dean Dr Sanjay Dixit informing him about the poor conditions in which doctors are working in the hospitals and appealed to him to intervene in the matter.

According to junior doctors, they are struggling for basic amenities in the hostels like the lift not working for months, litter spread all over the campus, stray dogs menace in campus, and others. They have also lodged complaints of frequent scarcity of water in hostels.

The association also highlighted the issues they face during their duty hours in the associated hospitals.

"Condition of resident doctors’ rooms in the associated hospitals is poor and it doesn’t even have the facility of cooler or even a fan in many duty rooms to beat the heat in summer. We are also facing scarcity of drinking water in the hostels and hospitals," the doctors said.

President of JDA Dr Nayan Jain said, "We work round the clock in hospitals and we ask for basic amenities only. There are many issues which we are facing in hostels too which are affecting our work and our health as well."

He said that they have informed the dean and other authorities about the problems and are expecting a quick resolution to their problems.

Meanwhile, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that he has received a letter from JDA and will take appropriate steps to resolve their issues. "They submitted a letter but their issues couldn't be taken due to the strike. We will take immediate steps to solve their issues at the earliest," Dr Dixit said.