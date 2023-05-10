Indore: GM of WR and MD of RITES to take stock of Indore-Khandwa GC project

Representative pic | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following strict instructions by chairman of Railway Board (CRB), AK Lahoti, during his city visit last week, general manager of Western Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra and managing director of Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) are coming to the city on Wednesday. Both officers will undertake a site visit of the Indore-Khandwa Gauge Conversion (GC) project close to Mhow and discuss the problems coming in the way of the execution of the project.

Western Railway is giving top priority to ironing out the hurdles coming in the way of the Indore-Khandwa GC project. During his recent visit, CRB Lahoti expressed anger over the attitude of the officers of the construction department of the railway while dealing with the Indore-Khandwa GC and Indore-Dahod new line project.

Official sources informed here on Tuesday that GM of WR Mishra and MD of RITES Rahul Mittal are arriving in the city on Wednesday morning by flight from Mumbai. They will directly go for the inspection of the section between Palatlani to Kalakund and Muktyara of the Indore-Khandwa GC project.

Sources said that RITES recently conducted a survey of the section and detected some problems. Mishra and Mittal will hold discussions over these problems on the spot. Later both officers will return to the city and hold a detailed meeting of officers of RITES and the construction department of the railway at the office of the deputy chief engineer (DEC) at Railway station area.

Meanwhile, complying with the instruction of CRB, the CEO of construction department of Western Railway Dheeraj Singh started a camp office in the city three days back to closely monitor the progress of the Indore-Khandwa GC and Indore-Dahod New rail line projects.