Indore: Need to align individual & admin’s efforts for sustained excellence, says Yeshu

BK Yeshu | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to sustain excellence in an administrative system, individuals need to be aligned in their efforts to continuously work for excellence by following practices that mobilize the energy of the system.

BK Yeshu, spiritual and motivational speaker and faculty said this at the Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Gurugram, where she was addressing a session. It was organised by Indore Management Association (IMA) and the topic of the session was ‘Excellence in Administration’.

The session began with an interactive activity amongst the participants. This activity ensured that all attendees were engaged and energized for the rest of the session. Then, Yeshu gave a presentation on how to excel in administration and how to create a work-life balance in a fast-paced work environment, which was followed by a meditation session to conclude the session.

Major takeaways

-Excellence in administration cannot be taught in classrooms but it is achieved when the administration fulfils its objectives and is sustained when individuals work for it at a personal and professional level.

-The pre-requisite to excellence is to inculcate excellence in the way we think, perceive, communicate, deal with people and perform.

-Simple acts done with a blend of virtues or ethics raise the value of the act itself above the ordinary, leading to sustainable excellence.

-Coordination between the mind, intellect and body enables clear thinking, analysis and expression, leaving no scope for misunderstandings and miscommunications, avoiding mistakes and ensuring excellence.

-Spirituality through Rajyoga Meditation technique allows us to experience the inner self, nourishing and strengthening the intellect, filling us with peace and power.

-Sustainable excellence is achievable by exploring the inner world and extending it to others through the medium of our ethics and virtues.