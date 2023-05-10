 Indore: Many students miss exams, courtesy colleges’ apathy
Staff Reporter
Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 02:07 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Many students had to miss exams conducted in April as their colleges failed to submit eligibility details of students who were under the old policy of education.

This information came to fore when some students reached the university and told vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain that their career hangs by a thread as they were not issued eligibility certificate by the university for taking exams.

The VC informed the students that the colleges were given a deadline of March 3 for submitting details of students who were under the old scheme of exams.

“We issued eligibility certificates of all such students whose college had submitted the requisite details by March 3,” she told students. The students informed her that they were not told about by their colleges of any such deadline. The students informed the VC that they are in second year of the UG course and have nowhere else to go. “We are in Catch-22 situation, if want to go under new education policy we will have to appear in first year exams afresh. But we are denied that too as the exams are starting on Tuesday and our eligibility certificate is not ready. Same goes with final year exams,” they told the VC.

As the VC was running late for a meeting, she asked the university officials to take their application and asked students to meet the officials for solution to their problem.

