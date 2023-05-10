Indore: Eye on top NAAC rating, DAVV decide to hire 150 teachers, buy 500 computers

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which is eyeing A++ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council, has started the exercise for meeting the criteria of the accrediting agency, nearly one in advance before sending its final self-study report to the NAAC.

At the Internal Quality Assurance Cell’s meeting held on Tuesday, the DAVV decided to appoint 150 contractual teachers and set up a new IT centre equipped with 500 computers and upgrade syllabus to meet the requirements of the industries.

For DAVV, currently having Grade A+ accreditation, the bar was raised by Jiwaji University in Gwalior as the latter fetched Grade A++ last month.

Having distinction of being the leading university of the state, DAVV is now going to leave no stone unturned for making sure that it is also awarded Grade A++ accreditation.

The IQAC meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain was aimed at making an action plan for meeting parameters of NAAC.

On issue of shortage of teaching staff, the committee noted that the process of recruitment of 92 regular faculty members would be completed soon.

“Apart from that, we have planned to appoint 150 contractual teachers. We have also planned to set up a new IT centre equipped with latest computers. Around 500 computers will be purchased for the new IT centre,” said Jain.

Computer shortage in departments

There is a shortage of computers in the departments of DAVV. According to the rules, there should be one computer for every 5 students. DAVV has one computer for 8 to 10 students. Departments have been asked to prepare and subsequently send proposals for purchasing new computers. The issue of updating the Central Library also came up. The vice-chancellor gave in-principle consent to take membership of new journals and buy books. There was also discussion on linking the library with the automation project.

Registrar Dr Ajay Verma said that the university would go all guns blazing to ensure that it gets top ranking from NAAC.