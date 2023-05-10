Indore: Waiting for plots allocation for past 15 years, claim victims as Committee starts proceedings in township scams

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several victims turned up before the high-level committee formed by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court as it started proceedings in Kalindi Gold, Phoenix Township and Satellite Hills plot scams on Tuesday.

The victims told the committee members that they had booked plots in Champu Ajmera and Nilesh Ajmera’s townships 15 years ago but they haven’t got plots as yet. They also stated that both the accused did not offer any settlement or any other plot so far.

On the first day of commencement of proceedings by the committee, the victims from all the three townships showed up before the committee members to share their plight.

Latter, the committee headed by LS Shrivastava decided that the victims of all the three colonies would be heard separately. Aggrieved people from each township will be given seven days for keeping their side.

First, the aggrieved lot from Kalindi Gold Township will be called. The victims will be able to present their views before the committee on Wednesday.The committee will hold the hearing in the High Court premises.

On due consideration of rival submissions, the HC had constituted the committee last week for the verification of the aforesaid facts and to further explore the possibilities of settlement.

Champu, Happy Dhawan claim they are sticking to SC’s order

Accused Champu Ajmera, Happy Dhawan, Chirag Shah, Mahavir Jain and Nikul Kapasi were also present in the High Court auditorium. Champu said that according to the affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, the plots are being allotted.

On this, the government lawyer objected that no allotment has been done. “He said that the accused are making attempts to mislead the committee,” he added.