Indore: Demand for high-level probe into Khargone bus accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav on Tuesday targeted the state transport minister after the tragic bus mishap in Khargone and termed it a result of the corruption at regional transport offices in the state.

He also said that that a high-level investigation should be done in the Khargone bus accident in which 23 persons died and over 30 others sustained injuries.

The accident occurred after a private passenger fell from Dongargaon bridge near Dasanga area under Oon police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district around 8:30 am on Tuesday.

"The bus was overloaded and it had no insurance. A high-level investigation of the incident should be done. Corruption is ruling the roost in the state as mafias are working in every department including the RTOs where it is a tough job to get even a permit of the passenger bus," Yadav said.

He was addressing media after the launch of ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ in Indore at Indore Press Club.

"We demand from the state government that financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh should be given to families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakhs to the injured in the incident,” Yadav said.

Targeting the state government, Yadav said, “The state has become the capital of crime against women in the country. Crime against women and tribals is increasing swiftly in the state and the government has failed in controlling it.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shobha Oza too targeted the government for increasing MMR, IMR, and malnutrition in the state.

The Congress leaders announced the launch of Nari Samman Yojana and announced that they would give Rs 1500 to women in state and also give domestic gas cylinders at Rs 500 if they were voted to power in the state.