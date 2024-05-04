Madhya Pradesh: 37 People Died Every Day in Road Accident Last Year

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the state last year, road accidents claimed the lives of more than 37 people every day, resulting in a total of 13,798 fatalities across the state during this period. As many as 338 people had died when they were driving their vehicle while talking on mobile, in 2022.

Every year thousands of people are dying on the roads, because of the driver’s negligence. In 2023, a total of 55,327 road accidents had taken place which claimed the lives of 13,798 people in the year. These startling figures came to fore during research conducted by the Police Training Research Institute (PTRI). The research states that rural areas are seeing more accidents than the urban.

Driving sans seatbelt, helmet-less riding

Helmetless riding cost the lives of 4,890 bikers and pillion riders last year. Driving sans seatbelts is also responsible for the fatalities as 1,812 people had died in road accidents during this period. Over speeding cost dear The maximum number of people died in road accidents is because of over speeding. In all 10,360 lost lives due to over speeding and reckless driving. 139 cyclists died in road accidents in 2023 and 762 lost their lives in head-on collision with vehicle coming from opposite direction

Hit & Run case:

More than 3,500 people fell victim to hit & run incidents and still hundreds of cases are unsolved as police have not been able to track the killer vehicle and the drivers. Drink & drive: 345 people died in drunk driving incidents in 2023. The state government has closed down all Ahatas, situated along national highways.

Bus and trucks had killed 315 and 1195 people respectively in the road accidents. In all 365 people travelling in auto rickshaw had died last year. 1,674 pedestrians had lost their lives last year because of reckless driving.

Several advisories issued

ADG Gupta ADG PTRI, Anil Kumar Gupta, told the Free Press that safety advisories have been issued several times, emphasizing the importance of not talking on mobile phones while driving, avoiding speeding, and always maintaining lanes. He stated that careless driving is costing the lives of both passengers and drivers. The ADG pointed out that most accidents occur due to speeding vehicles.

He mentioned that while new model cars and other vehicles with quick acceleration are on the market, drivers are often not adequately trained to control them, leading to road mishaps. He added that drivers should receive proper training about handling vehicles so that the passengers and the drivers shall remain safe while travelling.