Wrestlers vs WFI: Delhi Court seeks report status from cops on complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sought a status report for Delhi Police on the matter of wrestlers' complaint against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers approached the court in the case and the matter has been listed on May 12.

The judge issued notice to Delhi police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

Two FIRs were filed against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter. The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.

One FIR has been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under the POCSO Act in the matter of sexual harassment with a minor girl while another FIR has been registered for sexual harassment of other complainants.

FIRs registered against Singh were under the IPC sections 354, 354A, and 354D, as well as section 10 of the POCSO Act. The incidents mentioned in the FIRs allegedly took place between 2012 and 2022 at different locations, including abroad.

Statements recorded in the matter

Delhi Police recorded the statements of seven women wrestlers in connection with the sexual harassment allegations levelled against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Allegations

The allegations against Singh include sexual harassment, assault, criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, and stalking. The accused has denied the allegations, calling them a "conspiracy" against him.

Women Wrestlers Speak Up

The seven women wrestlers have accused Singh of exploiting his position of power to harass and molest them. The incidents reportedly took place over a period of ten years, with some occurring outside of India. The women have come forward and shared their stories, demanding justice and accountability.

The country's top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on April 23, demanding the arrest of the WFI president.