WrestleMania 36: Day one of WWE's Showcase of Immortals takes place behind closed doors amid coronavirus outbreak

As all sporting action has come to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE decided to go ahead with its trademark show Wrestlemania as a two-day event.

The day one of the show took place on Saturday (local time) and it saw major stars taking the ring with no spectators around.

Wrestling fans were expected to fill the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida but now the event is being held at closed sets at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and other, unnamed, locations, with only essential personnel.

On day one of Wrestlemania, Undertaker battled it out with AJ Styles, and the former made his entry in his trademark style, giving fans some major nostalgia.

Undertaker and AJ Styles battled it out in a 'Boneyard match' and it was the former who came out triumphant, cementing his almost perfect Wrestlemania record.