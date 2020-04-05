'Give the Boneyard match an Oscar': Undertakes vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 leaves fans amazed

WrestleMania 36's day one ended with one of the most amazing performances the The Phenomenal One AJ Styles took on The Phenom Undertaker.
Obviously, things didn't go as planned for the former, as he ended up buried with one hand poking out his grave after a thrilling Boneyard match.
From The Deadman arriving on a motorcycle in a throwback to his biker character to AJ Styles being hit with the unexpected, this match was a masterpiece.
And even the fans across the world agree with this, as one user took to Twitter and said: "Give the Boneyard Match an Oscar. Well F'ing done."
Here are some more reactions:
Although, Styles did get the upper hand on Taker and almost buried him, little did he know a few moments later he would end up in the grave himself.
Undertaker teleported out of the grave to give Styles a deadly chokeslam off the roof of a barn.
It was followed by a kick right into the grave, and was buried alive right after.
Undertaker then left the foggy graveyard on his motorbike. LEGEND!
RIP Aj Styles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)