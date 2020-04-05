'Give the Boneyard match an Oscar': Undertakes vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 leaves fans amazed

WrestleMania 36's day one ended with one of the most amazing performances the The Phenomenal One AJ Styles took on The Phenom Undertaker.

Obviously, things didn't go as planned for the former, as he ended up buried with one hand poking out his grave after a thrilling Boneyard match.

From The Deadman arriving on a motorcycle in a throwback to his biker character to AJ Styles being hit with the unexpected, this match was a masterpiece.

And even the fans across the world agree with this, as one user took to Twitter and said: "Give the Boneyard Match an Oscar. Well F'ing done."