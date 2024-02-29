WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana's Blistering 74 In Vain As Royal Challengers Bangalore Lose To Delhi Capitals By 25 Runs

Smriti Mandhana's effort in vain as Delhi Capitals clinch victory in Bengaluru | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Smriti Mandhana's fiery fifty went down in drain as her suffered a 25-run defeat to Delhi Capitals in the 7th match of the WPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29.

With a target of 195, RCB were restricted to 169/9 by DC bowling attack in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana was top-scorer for the hosts as she played a blistering knock of 74 off 43 balls. However, her effort went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore fell 26 runs short of achieving the target.

Sabbhineni Meghana anchored the innings for RCB but her dismissal led to shift in the game's momentum, with Delhi Capitals edging over the hosts in the run-chase.

For Delhi Capitals, Jess Jonassan led the bowling attack with three wickets while Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy scalped two wickets.

The @DelhiCapitals inch closer to victory here in Bengaluru! 🙌



Was this dismissal the turning point of the game 🤔#TATAWPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/S92BVrO4QX — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 29, 2024

After opting to bowl first against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore early wicket in Meg Lanning for 11, dismissed by Sophie Devine at 28/1. Thereafter, RCB bowlers were frustrated by Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey as they revived Delhi Capitals' batting with a crucial 82-run partnership until the former was dismissed by Shreyanka Patil for 50 at 110/1.

Then, Nadine de Klerk picked the wicket of Jemimah Rodriguez for a duck at 111/4. Alice Capsey's stay at the crease came to an end after de Klerk dismissed her for 46 at 124-4.

Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen 48-run stand took DC past 150-run mark

Following Capsey's dismissal, Marizanne Kapp was joined by Jess Jonassen in the middle to carry on Delhi Capitals' batting.

Kapp and Jonassen cruised the visitors' ship and took the team past the 150-run mark in the 17th over of the innings. In two overs, 17th and 18th over, the middle-order pair smashed 38 runs, leaving RCB bowlers Shreyanka Patil and Nadine de Klerk utterly bewildered and struggling to restict the flow of runs at the death.

Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen formed a crucial 48-run partnership until the former was dismissed for 32 at 172/5. Thereafter, Jonassen was joined by Arundhati Roy to take carry on RCB's innings. The pair helped hosts to post a defendable total of 194/5 in 20 overs.

For RCB, Sophie Devine and Nadine de Klerk scalped two wickets each while Shreyanka Patil picked a wicket.