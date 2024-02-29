 WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy 'Tackles' Pitch Invader During MI vs UP Clash At Chinnaswamy; Visuals Surface
The match was halted for a brief moment before the final delivery of MI's innings as a young man managed to breach the security and invade the field.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy proved an unlikely hero for the M Chinnaswamy stadium ground staff on Wednesday as she single-handedly tackled a pitch invader who stormed onto the field during their match against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

But he was met with Healy in the near the pitch who managed to tackle and stop him before security took him away from the field. The man will never be allowed to enter the Bengaluru stadium again due to his stupid mistake.

A fan managed to take a video of the pitch invasion and Healy's tackle from a far away angle, the video of which is going viral on social media.

“Alyssa Healy has tackled a pitch invader in the WPL overnight. Don’t mess with an Aussie when they’re locked in!” stated Australia’s ABC Sports as they shared the image of the incident.

Healy's Australian teammate Meghan Schutt also posted the picture on her Instagram story with the caption reading: "Never been more proud."

UP thrash MI to register first win of WPL 2024

Healy not only helped security with the pitch invader but also led from the front in the match as her team won by 7 wickets to open their account and grab their first 2 points in WPL 2024.

Kiran Navgire (57), Grace Harris (38*), Healy (33) and Deepti Sharma (27*) starred with the bat as UP chased down the target of 162 in just 16.3 overs after restricting MI to 161 for 6.

