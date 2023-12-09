 WPL 2024 Auction Live: Check Remaining Purse Available With Teams
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2024 Auction Live: Check Remaining Purse Available With Teams

WPL 2024 Auction Live: Check Remaining Purse Available With Teams

All five WPL franchises will look to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season of the tournament, which is slated to take place in February-March.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
WPL 2024 Auction | Credits: Twitter

The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2024 Auction is here. All five WPL franchises will look to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season of the tournament, which is slated to take place in February-March.

A total of 165 players, including 104 Indian players and 61 overseas cricketers will go under the hammer at the WPL 2024 Auction.

There are 30 slots are available, including nine for overseas players across all WPL teams. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Dendra Dottin of West Indies and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail are among the top overseas players to be part of the WPL 2024 auction.

The WPL franchises have remaining purse of ₹17.65 crore. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players in the squad.

Here are remaining purse of each WPL franchise

Gujarat Giants

Remaining Purse: 4.65 crores

Players Purchased: Phoebe Litchfield (1 crore), Meghna Singh (30 lakhs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining Purse: 2.95 crores

Players Purchased: Georgia Wareham (40 lakhs)

UP Warriorz

Remaining Purse: 3.70 crores

Players Purchased: Danielle Wyatt (30 lakhs),

Mumbai Indians

Remaining Purse: 2.1 crores

Players Purchased:

Delhi Capitals

Remaining Purse: 25 Lakhs

Players Purchased: Annabel Sutherland (2 crores)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WPL 2024 Auction Live: Check Remaining Purse Available With Teams

WPL 2024 Auction Live: Check Remaining Purse Available With Teams

Warner vs Johnson Spat: Former England Ashes Winning Captain Michael Vaughan Backs Southpaw, Calls...

Warner vs Johnson Spat: Former England Ashes Winning Captain Michael Vaughan Backs Southpaw, Calls...

‘It Is Probably Worst Word...’: Gautam Gambhir Slams Rahul Gandhi for Panauti Remark Against PM...

‘It Is Probably Worst Word...’: Gautam Gambhir Slams Rahul Gandhi for Panauti Remark Against PM...

Meet 6.8 Foot Tall Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan Wrecking Havoc In U-19 Asia Cup 2023

Meet 6.8 Foot Tall Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Zeeshan Wrecking Havoc In U-19 Asia Cup 2023

WATCH: Animal Actress Tripti Dimri Picks Virat Kohli As Her 'Favourite Cricketer in the World'

WATCH: Animal Actress Tripti Dimri Picks Virat Kohli As Her 'Favourite Cricketer in the World'