WPL 2024 Auction Live: Check Remaining Purse Available With Teams

WPL 2024 Auction | Credits: Twitter

The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2024 Auction is here. All five WPL franchises will look to strengthen the squad for the upcoming season of the tournament, which is slated to take place in February-March.

A total of 165 players, including 104 Indian players and 61 overseas cricketers will go under the hammer at the WPL 2024 Auction.

There are 30 slots are available, including nine for overseas players across all WPL teams. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, Dendra Dottin of West Indies and South Africa's Shabnim Ismail are among the top overseas players to be part of the WPL 2024 auction.

The WPL franchises have remaining purse of ₹17.65 crore. Each team can have a maximum of 18 players in the squad.

Here are remaining purse of each WPL franchise

Gujarat Giants

Remaining Purse: 4.65 crores

Players Purchased: Phoebe Litchfield (1 crore), Meghna Singh (30 lakhs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining Purse: 2.95 crores

Players Purchased: Georgia Wareham (40 lakhs)

UP Warriorz

Remaining Purse: 3.70 crores

Players Purchased: Danielle Wyatt (30 lakhs),

Mumbai Indians

Remaining Purse: 2.1 crores

Players Purchased:

Delhi Capitals

Remaining Purse: 25 Lakhs

Players Purchased: Annabel Sutherland (2 crores)