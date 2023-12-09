WPL 2024 Auction: Alex Hartley Trolls CSK Fan Kate Cross After RCB Move; Fans Join In The Banter

The friendly banter between good friends Alex Hartley and Kate Cross reached new heights on Saturday after the latter was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction in Mumbai.

RCB bagged England seamer Kate Cross's services for ₹30 lakh and she will now join the franchise for the next season of the WPL in India.

Cross is a die-hard fan of Chennai Super Kings and has posted several pictures wearing the yellow jersey of the popular franchise. But she will have to shift loyalties to Bengaluru which will be led by Smriti Mandhana once again in the second season.

And Hartley, who is a fan of RCB in the men's IPL, took this opportunity to troll Cross over her shift from Chennai to Bengaluru.

Hartley pulls Cross's leg

She posted a morphed picture of Cross burning the CSK jersey while wearing the RCB colours on social media to have a laugh at her soon-to-be teammate's expense.

"Hahahahaha so good! @katecross16 is this accurate?" Hartley tweeted. But she later realised that the picture might hurt the sentiments of CSK fans so she quickly posted a clarification.

"I would like to make it very clear this is just a bit of banter and I would not condone anyone to behave in this way," Hartley wrote moments later.

Which team bought who?

Delhi Capitals added three new players in Sutherland, Aparna Mondal and Ashwani Kumari.

Mumbai Indians snapped up S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan along with South Africa's Ismail.

Gujarat Giants came into the auction looking for 10 more new players and they filled up these spots with Kashvee, Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Lauren Cheatle, Veda Krishnamurthy, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap and Tarannum Pathan.

Apart from Wareham, Bisht and Cross, RCB also added Sabbhinani Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux and Shubha Satheesh.

Apart from splurging on Vrinda, UP Warriorz also added Wyatt, Gouher Sultana, Poonam Khemnar and Saima Thakor.