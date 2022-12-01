e-Paper Get App
Haris Rauf: Would have felt hurt if Pandya or DK hit me for sixes but Kohli is different class

Haris Rauf revealed for the first time his feelings after being smashed for two sixes by Virat Kohli

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Haris Rauf believes that no player in world cricket othe than the mercurial Virat Kohli could have hit him for those two sixes in that thrilling India victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match in October.

Speaking for the first time to a Pakistani website about those two hits, Rauf said had Hardik Pandya or Dinesh Karthik hit him like that, he would have felt "hurt". Kohli's unbeaten 83 off 52 balls, considered as one of the greatest T20 innings, saw India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets.

Needing 28 off the last eight balls, Kohli first lofted Rauf down the ground with a back-foot punch for the ages and then flicked him behind square to basically close the game before last over.

article-image

