'Virat Kohli's the best': India batsman's heartwarming gesture towards Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf leaves netizens in awe

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Though the India-Pakistan clash is known as the greatest rivalry, the Asia Cup 2022 is witnessing a bonding between the players from the two nations.

The BCCI tweeted a heartwarming post of the former India captain interacting with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, highlighting the growing friendship between the players of the two countries.

In the video, Kohli can be seen chatting with Rauf and then gifts him a signed jersey.

"The match may be over but moments like these shine bright A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli," the Indian board captioned the video.

Kohli had made a scratchy 35 off 34 balls in the game with Hardik Pandya stealing the show with bat and ball.

Ahead of the much-awaited contest, players from both countries were seen exchanging pleasantries on the sidelines of their training sessions.

Kohli had a brief chat with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and injured pacer Shaheen Afridi ahead of the game.

Delighted fans took to social media to laud Kohli for the gesture.

Here are a few reactions

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)