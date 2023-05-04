 Wordsmiths collide on Twitter: Rajasthan Royals admin employs ChatGPT to respond to Shashi Tharoor's gratitude
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWordsmiths collide on Twitter: Rajasthan Royals admin employs ChatGPT to respond to Shashi Tharoor's gratitude

Wordsmiths collide on Twitter: Rajasthan Royals admin employs ChatGPT to respond to Shashi Tharoor's gratitude

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor shared two pictures of himself wearing the bright pink and purple jersey. The back also had his name. He also thanked Sanju Samson and RR's team for the personalised gift.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Most of us are aware of the unparalleled proficiency in writing and speaking English exhibited by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor's expertise is second to none. Tharoor was recently presented with a customized jersey by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), for which he expressed his gratitude on Twitter. Surprisingly, RR responded using ChatGPT, marking an intriguing development.

Tharoor an RR fan now?

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor shared two pictures of himself wearing the bright pink and purple jersey. The back also had his name. He also thanked Sanju Samson and RR's team for the personalised gift.

"Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return..." read the caption of the post.

Read Also
Watch: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma go 'out and about in Delhi', visit Neem Karoli Ashram
article-image
Read Also
'Avoid arguing': UP Police shares quirky tweet with Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir face-off reference,...
article-image

RR's social media team acknowledged Tharoor's thankfulness and responded to him using ChatGPT, imitating his unique style of refined and sophisticated English.

Read Also
'That's like abusing my family': Eyewitness reveals key details of Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir verbal...
article-image

"Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor, It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field," read RR's reply.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wordsmiths collide on Twitter: Rajasthan Royals admin employs ChatGPT to respond to Shashi Tharoor's...

Wordsmiths collide on Twitter: Rajasthan Royals admin employs ChatGPT to respond to Shashi Tharoor's...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Will return all medals won', says Vinesh Phogat after being manhandled by Delhi...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Will return all medals won', says Vinesh Phogat after being manhandled by Delhi...

'Vinesh Phogat told us she was tortured': DCW head Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers amid scuffle with...

'Vinesh Phogat told us she was tortured': DCW head Swati Maliwal meets wrestlers amid scuffle with...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Did we win medals to see this day,' Vinesh Phogat asks after grapplers allegedly...

Wrestlers vs WFI: 'Did we win medals to see this day,' Vinesh Phogat asks after grapplers allegedly...

Al Hilal swoop in with bumper €400 million per year salary deal amid reports of Lionel Messi...

Al Hilal swoop in with bumper €400 million per year salary deal amid reports of Lionel Messi...