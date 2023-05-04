Wordsmiths collide on Twitter: Rajasthan Royals admin employs ChatGPT to respond to Shashi Tharoor's gratitude

Most of us are aware of the unparalleled proficiency in writing and speaking English exhibited by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor's expertise is second to none. Tharoor was recently presented with a customized jersey by the Rajasthan Royals (RR), for which he expressed his gratitude on Twitter. Surprisingly, RR responded using ChatGPT, marking an intriguing development.

Tharoor an RR fan now?

Taking to Twitter, Shashi Tharoor shared two pictures of himself wearing the bright pink and purple jersey. The back also had his name. He also thanked Sanju Samson and RR's team for the personalised gift.

"Many thanks to @IamSanjuSamson and @rajasthanroyals for this token of their appreciation for my support! Just backing my star constituent and see what I’ve got in return..." read the caption of the post.

RR's social media team acknowledged Tharoor's thankfulness and responded to him using ChatGPT, imitating his unique style of refined and sophisticated English.

"Dear esteemed Shashi Tharoor, It is with an indelible sense of gratitude that I compose this letter to convey my utmost appreciation for your recent tweet exhibiting your unwavering support for the Rajasthan Royals in the cricketing arena. The profundity of your words of encouragement and endorsement for our team has bestowed upon us a sense of pride and elevated our spirits to continue in the pursuit of excellence on the cricketing field," read RR's reply.