Watch: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma go 'out and about in Delhi', visit Neem Karoli Ashram

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took some time off from their busy schedules to do some sightseeing in Delhi on Wednesday.

Local boy Kohli posted a picture with Anushka sitting in their car as they went "out and about" in the national capital.

The star couple also paid a visit to the Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in the city.

They are in Delhi for RCB's upcoming match against Delhi Capitals which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 6.

Notably, Kohli moved to Mumbai after his marriage with Anushka. He was born and brought up in West Delhi before he made it big in cricket.

Earlier in March, Virushka had visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Photos and videos of their visit to the temple had gone viral on the internet.

In the videos, the couple can be seen offering their prayers to Lord Shiva and even performing some rituals.

Anushka is an inspiration for me: Virat Kohli

In a recent interview, Virat had thanked Anushka for all that she has endured for him. Lauding the actress, the doting husband said that she is an inspiration for him and that his whole perspective towards life changed after falling in love with Anushka.

He also said that in the past two years, ever since the couple welcomed their first child, Vamika, Anushka has made "massive sacrifices". "Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing," he said.