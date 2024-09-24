 Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Happy To 'Tick All Boxes' On Preparation Front; Video
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image

The feeling of near misses has haunted Harmanpreet Kaur for long but the Indian captain feels that her team has ticked all the boxes in its bid to cross the line in the Women's T20 World Cup beginning in the UAE from October 3.

Since the tournament's inception in 2009, India have managed to reach the final only once -- in 2020 when they lost to nemesis Australia. India have also played WODI World Cup final in 2017.

Harmanpreet has been a part of both teams and led in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Skipper confident of India's chances

"This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us we came so close last time and lost in semis (2023).

"We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions," said Harmanpreet at the pre-departure press conference for the T20 World Cup beginning October 3.

Lack of match practice could hurt

India have not had game time since end of July when they surprisingly finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

They had an extensive preparatory camp at the NCA where the players spent a lot of time on fitness and fielding, areas where the team has been found wanting in the past.

The conference was also attended by head coach Muzumdar and chief selector Neetu David also made a rare appearance.

Team India Looking to right the wrongs

"During the Asia Cup, we played good cricket, one odd day things did not go to plan," said Harmanpreet, who has been part of all the T20 World Cup that have been staged till date.

She has played so many global events in a career spanning close to decade and half but feels that she is as excited as her maiden World championship.

"I know I have played so many World Cups but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19," the 35-year-old skipper said.

The main challenge will come from England and Australia, who have found a way to beat India in ICC events even from difficult situations.

"We can beat any team and Australia know that very well. They know if there is one team that can beat them it is us," said Harmanpreet.

