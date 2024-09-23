 'Whatever It Takes': ICC Unveils Official Song Of Women's T20 World Cup 2024; Watch Video
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the official song of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 called 'Whatever It Takes'. The song has been sung by the all-girl pop group W.i.S.H. and directed by Mikey McCleary.

It has been composed by Parth Parekh and produced by Bay Music House. The song has been released for download on all streaming platforms as well.

The Women's T20 WC will be played in the UAE from October 3 to 20.

The 1 minute 40 second video combines iconic moments from previous Women's T20 World Cups with choreography by W.i.S.H, emphasising the thrill and lively spirit of the tournament.

Known for their high-energy and engaging performances, W.i.S.H. has injected the song with a modern twist, while Mikey McCleary’s composition adds emotional depth and complexity.

article-image

A song to boost women's cricket

The band shared their excitement, saying, "As an all-female group, being chosen to craft the official anthem for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is a privilege. We’re huge cricket enthusiasts and can’t wait to see stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana join in on the dance moves from the video!"

The ICC hopes this song will help further boost the visibility of women's cricket, motivating young girls and fans worldwide to engage with the sport.

Claire Furlong, ICC’s General Manager of Marketing and Communications, stated, "This track captures the heart of the competition, highlighting the hard work and talent of the players. It’s about more than the matches—it’s about inspiring a future generation of female cricketers and their supporters."

