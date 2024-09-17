 ICC Announces Equal Prize Money Of Nearly ₹20 Crore For Men & Women In World Cups; T20WC Fixtures Also Revealed
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Announces Equal Prize Money Of Nearly ₹20 Crore For Men & Women In World Cups; T20WC Fixtures Also Revealed

ICC Announces Equal Prize Money Of Nearly ₹20 Crore For Men & Women In World Cups; T20WC Fixtures Also Revealed

The winners of the Women's T20 World Cup will be rewarded with USD 2.34 million (₹20 crore approx), a 134 per cent increase on the USD 1 million previous prize money.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
ICC

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced equal prize money for men and women in World Cups, starting with the women's T20 showpiece in the UAE next month.

The winners of the Women's T20 World Cup will be rewarded with USD 2.34 million (₹20 crore approx), a 134 per cent increase on the USD 1 million awarded to Australian women when they clinched the title in South Africa in 2023, said the ICC in a statement.

India, who won the men's T20 World Cup earlier this year, received USD 2.45 million in cash prize.

Read Also
New ICC Anthem Made Available On Multiple Platforms
article-image

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history," said the ICC.

FPJ Shorts
Fahmaan Khan To Tie The Knot With Dharampatni Costar Aditi Shetty? (Exclusive)
Fahmaan Khan To Tie The Knot With Dharampatni Costar Aditi Shetty? (Exclusive)
Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE Raw; Watch Video
Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE Raw; Watch Video
Zydus Lifesciences To Acquire Sterling Biotech's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Business
Zydus Lifesciences To Acquire Sterling Biotech's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Business
'Only Had ₹500 In Bank': Anu Malik Opens Up On Financial Struggles Before Baazigar Success
'Only Had ₹500 In Bank': Anu Malik Opens Up On Financial Struggles Before Baazigar Success

"The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2023, when the ICC Board took the step of reaching its prize money equity target seven years ahead of its schedule of 2030, making cricket the only major team sport to have equal prize money for its men's and women's World Cup events."

The Women's T20 World Cup begins in the UAE from October 3.

The ICC also announced the complete fixtures for the tournament which has been shifted from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates due to the unrest in Bengal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE...

Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE...

ICC Announces Equal Prize Money Of Nearly ₹20 Crore For Men & Women In World Cups; T20WC Fixtures...

ICC Announces Equal Prize Money Of Nearly ₹20 Crore For Men & Women In World Cups; T20WC Fixtures...

'In Parchi System We Get Such Players': Fans Grill Stallions Captain Mohammad Haris For 'Khush Hai...

'In Parchi System We Get Such Players': Fans Grill Stallions Captain Mohammad Haris For 'Khush Hai...

Viral Pics: MS Dhoni Enjoys US Trip, Seen Attending American Football Game with Friends

Viral Pics: MS Dhoni Enjoys US Trip, Seen Attending American Football Game with Friends

Watch: European Female Fan Ask Neeraj Chopra For His Phone Number; Here’s What Happened Next

Watch: European Female Fan Ask Neeraj Chopra For His Phone Number; Here’s What Happened Next