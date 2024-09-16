 New ICC Anthem Made Available On Multiple Platforms
Updated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
The ICC has released 'The ICC Anthem' as a single, making it available on all streaming platforms. Composed by renowned film and television composer Lorne Balfe, the track symbolises vibe of the biggest of the matches in an ICC event, thereby embodying the essence of the sport.

The anthem first appeared earlier this year during the T20 World Cup 2024 hosted by the West Indies and United States of America (USA). Additionally, the apex body of the sport has also released a footage of the behind-the-scenes, showcasing how it was created. The recording took place at the Abbey Road Recording Studios, situated in London.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley reflected that the anthem played quite well on match days and hope to have it present even during the upcoming women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. As quoted by the ICC, Tetley stated:

"We are pleased with how well the anthem was received at the recent Men’s T20 World Cup. It played well in stadium on match days and its various cuts were implemented brilliantly on broadcast. By the end of the event, it felt like a long-standing part of the event and we look forward to cementing its place during the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. Releasing the song as a single gives cricket fans everywhere an opportunity to enjoy it wherever they are."

"Pleased that the anthem is now a single for everyone to enjoy" - Lorne Balfe

Balfe also recognises cricket as the sport which brings families together and evokes a range of emotions among the fans. He added:

"Cricket is a sport that portrays the widest possible ranges of emotions for fans – tension, awe, elation, excitement and at the other end, disappointment! It is also a spiritual game, one that brings families and cultures together and it is these emotions that inspired the creation of my music. I am pleased that the anthem is now a single for everyone to enjoy, everywhere

