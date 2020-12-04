With hard work and determination, Deepak Hooda-led Jaipur Pink Panthers look to bounce back in PKL's 8th edition

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Jaipur Pink Panthers' skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, shares his team's inspiring journey from nearly going extinct to becoming a major force in the league.

Hooda, who is also the captain of the Indian national kabaddi team, won a gold medal at the 2016 South Asian Games. A true veteran of the league, Hooda inspired a major comeback of his team in his first season with Jaipur Pink Panthers.

After a great comeback in the 7th season, Hooda and Co were ready to conquer but, like all sportsmen, were held back due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

"Since the league is not happening this season due to coronavirus, a lot of damage has been done. As soon as the details for the next season are out, the team will be back on track with massive training sessions," Hooda said.

Speaking about the previous season, Hooda said: "We missed qualifications by a very little margin due to injuries of many key players towards the end. But we trained really hard. After training 2-3 hours in the morning and evening, we were able to make an explosive start in the league."

In the upcoming season, with the right motivation and commitment, Hooda and Co are determined to keep the momentum till the end.

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, who is also the owner of Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been a rock for his side. Hooda revealed that Abhishek was always on the frontline to motivate the team. "Not only for Pink Panthers but for the entire Kabaddi community, Abhishek sir is a motivator. He can even make an unwell person ready to play with his motivation," Hooda said, adding that Abhishek has been like a friend and family who has always been there to support the team through thick and thin.