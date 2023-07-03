Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Beats Pedro Cachin To Extend Unbeaten Streak On Centre Court To 40

Defending champion Novak Djokovic breezed past his first-round opponent at The Wimbledon Championships 2023 on Monday to extend his unbeaten run at the prestigious Centre Court.

The second-seeded Djokovic defeated Argentine Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 to register his 40th successive win on the Wimbledon Centre Court.

Djokovic dropped serve in the third game of the match but barely looked back from then on as he wrapped a two-hour, 11-minute victory.

“It doesn’t get much better than Wimbledon, really, in terms of history and tradition. I’ve said it many times throughout my career. Coming to Wimbledon was always the dream, to win it.

"A childhood dream came true in 2011 and each year I come back I kind of relive those memories and just kind of connect with that young boy that was dreaming in Serbia.

"I try to not take any match, any minute that I spend on the court here for granted. I’m definitely blessed, so it’s a wonderful feeling to be here," Djokovic said after the match.

The mind-blowing numbers behind Djokovic's win

This was Djokovic's 66th consecutive win in an opening match at a major, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the longest streak among men since the Open Era began in 1968.

Djokovic hasn't lost an opening match at a major since the 2006 Australian Open.

It was Djokovic’s 29th consecutive tour-level win on grass. The 36-year-old seeks to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles this fortnight in London, where he can also displace Carlos Alcaraz as No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by lifting the trophy.

Djokovic, who has now won 22 matches in a row at majors dating back to Wimbledon last year, became the first man to win 23 Grand Slam titles by triumphing at Roland Garros in May.

