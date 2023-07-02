Sania Mirza To Participate At Wimbledon 2023, Here's Who She Will Be Partnering

Indian tennis legend, Sania Mirza, the who retired from professional tennis earlier this year, will be making an appearance at this year's Wimbledon tournament. Although she won't be playing in the main Grand Slam draw, the former doubles world number one will be competing in the Ladies Legends Invitation Doubles Category. She has partnered with Johanna Konta of Great Britain, who previously represented Australia before moving to Great Britain and retiring from professional tennis in 2021.

The tournament will also feature other retired stars, including Martina Hingis, Sania Mirza's former doubles partner, and Kim Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Indian participants at Wimbledon

In the main draw of Wimbledon 2023, the only Indian participant will be Rohan Bopanna, a veteran tennis player. Bopanna, who is 43 years old, will be partnering with Australia's Matthew Ebden. Their first-round match in the men's doubles competition will be against the Argentinian pair of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry on July 5.

This will be Sania Mirza's 13th appearance at Wimbledon, and it marks a significant event as her final match in the international arena alongside Bopanna in the Australian Open mixed doubles. Bopanna recently announced his retirement from Davis Cup and expressed his intention to continue playing in the ATP tour as long as his body allows.

The main draw events of Wimbledon 2023 are scheduled to begin on July 3, following the conclusion of the qualifiers from June 26 to June 29. Ankita Raina was the sole Indian participant in the qualifiers, but unfortunately, she lost in the first round to Spain's Bouzas Maneiro in a closely contested match that went to three sets. Raina won the first set and took the second set to a tie-breaker, but ultimately, Bouzas Maneiro emerged victorious with a 6-1 win in the final set.