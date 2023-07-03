Who Is Mirra Andreeva, Wimbledon 2023's Youngest Player?

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023
Mirra Andreeva, a promising tennis talent from Russia, has etched her name into Wimbledon history as the youngest player to qualify for the tournament since Coco Gauff in 2019.
Never before having graced the green grass of Wimbledon, Andreeva, who has primarily played on clay courts, had to face the qualifying rounds without the benefit of a wildcard.
Still aged 15, Andreeva received a main draw wildcard at the WTA Madrid Open in 2023. She won her first round match against former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez to become the third youngest player to win a main draw match at a WTA 1000 event
In the second round, Andreeva scored her first top 20 win and upset 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to become the seventh youngest player since 2000 to defeat a Top 20 player before the age of 16.
Andreeva’s run continued with her third win in a row in Madrid to beat 17th seed Magda Linette to reach the last 16. Her run came to an end in the last 16 to world No 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.
Andreeva is currently ranked No 3 in the world in juniors (as of May 1, 2023). She has also won three ITF junior titles, the biggest one being the J2 Vigo event in 2021.
The Russian played a Grand Slam at the WTA level for the first time at Roland-Garros in May 2023. The 16-year-old won three matches in qualifying to book her spot in the main draw and become the youngest qualifier in Paris since Amelie Mauresmo (15 years, 10 months) did the same in 1995.
Mirra Andreeva has won 6 singles titles on the ITF Tour, the biggest ones coming at the W60 level (three of them).
Andreeva’s highest ranking has been No 143, which she first achieved on May 22, 2023.